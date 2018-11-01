Every year, at least since 1994, people have been celebrating World Vegan Day on November 1. That being said, you don’t have to be a strict vegan to enjoy Detroit’s vegan fare.

Fortunately, there are plenty of options from which to choose. To help, Hoodline combed through Yelp data and applied our own secret sauce to come up with the best vegan destinations in Detroit.

1. Detroit Vegan Soul



PHOTO: DETROIT VEGAN SOUL/ YELP



Topping the list is Detroit Vegan Soul. Located at 8029 Agnes St. in West Village, the plant-based soul food spot is the highest rated vegan restaurant in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 333 reviews on Yelp.

Starting off as a meal delivery and catering company, Detroit Vegan Soul has since grown into a restaurant. The food served has no hydrogenated oils, is dairy, egg and lactose free and naturally cholesterol free, according to its website.

On the menu, offerings include the catfish tofu sandwich, made with cornmeal-battered tofu, lettuce, tomato, Vegenaise and vegan tartar sauce on a toasted wheat bun, and the Soul Platter with macaroni and cheese, smoked collard greens, maple-glazed yams, black-eyed peas and a cornbread muffin.

2. Brooklyn Street Local



Tofu scamble. | PHOTO: VERA M./ YELP

Next up is Corktown’s Brooklyn Street Local, situated at 1266 Michigan Ave. With four stars out of 238 reviews on Yelp, the diner with several vegan offerings has proven to be a local favorite.

Open since 2012, Brooklyn Street is serving up locally sourced fare for breakfast, brunch and lunch. Vegan options include the banana walnut pancakes; the breakfast hash with roasted potatoes, vegetables and tempeh; and the poutine with hand-cut fries, mushroom gravy and Daiya vegan cheese.

3. Vegginini’s Paradise Cafe

PHOTO: TERRA W./ YELP



Then there’s Vegginini’s Paradise Cafe, another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 39 Yelp reviews. Head over to 15439 Mack Ave. to see for yourself.

The eatery features a raw juice bar and a wide selection of vegan fare, like the torta made with black beans, shredded lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, rice, guacamole spread, vegan cheese and vegan mayo. Try a mango pineapple smoothie to quench your thirst.

Yelper Chelcie W. wrote, “They have so many options to choose from like subs, nachos, lasagna, wings, chili cheese fries, mac and cheese and honestly, so much more! I ordered the steak-less entree with a side of macaroni and cheese and two Johnny cakes.”

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.