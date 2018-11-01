BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP –Aretha Franklin’s Bloomfield Township home is up for sale and while it’s empty now, it’s decked out in the way you’d expect the Queen of Soul’s home to be. And, for the community its in, it’s quite affordable.

Franklin, who died in August at the age of 76, was living at Riverfront Towers in downtown Detroit at the time of her death, but this was one of four homes that she owned. Bloomfield Township was recently ranked as the most expensive ZIP code in the state, but the price tag on Aretha’s home is a mere $800,000 (compared to the most expensive home, which is over $10 million).

Aretha’s Colonial-style home has five bedrooms, 6.5 baths, and more than 4,100 square feet.

The home boasts white marble floors with blackstone counter tops that have striking contrast in the kitchen. Hardwood flooring runs throughout the house leading to floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking two small ponds and the gated community’s lap pool.

There’s even a sauna, a three-car garage and a jetted tub, according to Realtor.com.

Franklin reportedly bought the home for $1.2 million in 1997, according to Detroit News. It was remodeled in 2002. It’s located at 4585 Kiftsgate Bend.

