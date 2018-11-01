  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, local talker, Michigan

CHESANING (AP) — An alert postal worker and neighbors are being credited for discovering a Michigan woman stuck in a bathtub for five days.

Alison Gibson of Chesaning tells WJRT-TV she sat in the tub Oct. 15 and couldn’t get up because a handrail was out of reach. She drank cold water from the tub faucet and used hot water to stay warm.

She says she “basically just sat there” hoping for rescue.

The postal worker told neighbors Oct. 19 that mail was piling up at the home about 75 miles northwest of Detroit, so the neighbors yelled to Gibson.

Chesaning police Chief Stacey Wilburn tells MLive.com she and another officer climbed through a window to rescue the 54-year-old woman. Gibson spent a few days in the hospital, but is OK.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s