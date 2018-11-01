You don’t necessarily have to go far, far away to have a fantastic vacation: there are plenty of American cities worth checking out.

One option is Minneapolis, which was named one of 2018’s top travel destinations by Conde Nast. With an impressive list of restaurants, theaters, and natural attributes, including the Trust for Public Land’s best parks system in the U.S., Minneapolis is one Midwest city you’ll want to add to your bucket list.

Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Detroit and Minneapolis, at least according to travel site Skyscanner.

Here’s a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in Minneapolis to get you started.

Flights

The cheapest flights between Detroit and Minneapolis are if you leave on November 28 and return from Minnesota on December 2. Spirit Airlines currently has roundtrip tickets for $102.

Spirit Airlines also has tickets at that price point in January. If you fly out of Detroit on January 24 and return from Minneapolis on January 26, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $102 roundtrip.

The Westin Minneapolis (88 S. Sixth St.)

One 4.6-star option is The Westin Minneapolis. Rooms are currently set at $129/night. Nearby attractions include, the Minneapolis Public Library Central Branch, the Minneapolis City Hall, the Target Center and Mill Ruins Park.

The Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot (225 S. Third Ave.)

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

A second option is The Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot. The 4.3-star hotel has rooms for $99/night.

Set in the heart of Minneapolis, this hotel is close to the Minneapolis City Hall, Mill Ruins Park, as well as the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome and the Target Center.

Restaurants

Don’t miss Minneapolis’s food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are two of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner’s listings.

Restaurant Alma (528 University Ave. SE)

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

If you’re looking for a local favorite, head to Restaurant Alma, which has an average of five stars out of eight reviews on Skyscanner. Opened in 1999, Restaurant Alma is a casual fine dining restaurant, offering eclectic American cuisine and warm hospitality in a historically preserved building.

The Grand Ole Creamery & Grand Pizza (750 Grand Ave.)

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

If you’re looking for a solid place to grab dessert, plan to visit The Grand Ole Creamery & Grand Pizza.

Now celebrating 27 years in business, The Grand Ole Creamery (est. 1984) was the first retail ice cream parlor in St. Paul to manufacture and serve super-premium ice cream and other delicious treats.

“Super good ice cream,” wrote Andi. “I especially love the Cookie Monster flavor. The pizza place that is adjoined is also a great spot to grab a slice!”

Attractions

Not sure what to do in Minneapolis, besides eat and drink? Here’s a recommendation provided by Skyscanner.

The Minneapolis Institute of Arts (2400 Third Ave. South)

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

The Minneapolis Institute of Arts is a popular destination.

The Minneapolis Institute of Arts promotes the wonder of art by making it accessible to the world and you. Explore exhibits that celebrate everything from Babe Ruth to mushrooms.

“The best part about the Art Institute is that the admission is free,” wrote visitor Austin. “The museum is large and the art inside is beautiful. Exhibits switch around frequently.”

