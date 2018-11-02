FERNDALE, Mich. (AP) – Police in suburban Detroit say a man dumped hundreds of screws and nails in parking lots for a courthouse and police station, leading to some flat tires.

If you know this person call @MIcrimestoppers 800-SPEAK-UP or 248-541-3650. 100s of screws were dropped in the parking lots of the PD & courthouse damaging tires of a @FerndaleMich PD scout car, court employee, & an elderly woman visiting city hall. https://t.co/pIs8WMI4Rz pic.twitter.com/JdWFODrCU9 — Ferndale Police Dept (@FerndalePolice) November 2, 2018

The Ferndale Police Department posted images of the suspect Friday on Twitter after a police car, a vehicle driven by a courthouse employee and one driven by a member of the public got flat tires earlier in the week.

Video showing the suspect also was posted to YouTube. Police Sgt. Baron Brown tells WXYZ-TV that they believe the suspect “seemingly has some sort of beef with the criminal justice system.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.

