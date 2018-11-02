(CBS Detroit) Michigan voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 6 to elect a new governor, local leaders and vote on three proposals.

Proposal 18-3, the third proposal, deals with access to voting.

Proposal 3 would allow absentee ballots for any reason, restore the option of straight-ticket voting, and allow a citizen to register to vote up to and on Election Day, among other provisions.

The proposal, called Promote the Vote, would bring Michigan in line with at least 17 other states — including Idaho, Colorado and Wisconsin — when it comes to same-day voter registration. That feature is one of the proposal’s most contentious because opponents say it could contribute to voter fraud.

Here’s a deeper look at the proposal:

What is Promote The Vote?

Promote the Vote is a broad coalition striving to reducing barriers to voting for all eligible Michiganders through a ballot proposal. By reducing barriers to voting and making our elections more secure, our democracy will better serve all Americans and our laws will better reflect the will of the people. Everyone deserves to have their vote secure and counted.

What will passage do in Michigan?

If adopted this ballot proposal will remove barriers to voting and ensure that every voter’s ballot is secure and counted on Election Day by:

Protecting the right to vote a secret ballot

Ensuring military service members and overseas voters get their ballots in time for their votes to count

Providing voters with the option to vote straight party

Automatically registering citizens to vote at the Secretary of State’s office unless the citizen declines

Allowing a citizen to register to vote until 15 days before an election by mail or in person. After that, citizens may register to vote in person with proof of residency up to and on Election Day.

Providing all registered voters access to an absentee ballot for any reason

Ensuring the accuracy and integrity of elections by auditing election results

Who is behind the ballot proposal?

Some of the partners behind the ballot drive include:

League of Women Voters of Michigan

NAACP – Detroit Branch

NAACP – Michigan State Conference

ACLU of Michigan

Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce

United Auto Workers

Michigan State AFL-CIO

Police Officers Association of Michigan

Sierra Club, Michigan Chapter

American Federation of Teachers – Michigan

Michigan League of Conversation Voters

Michigan Education Association

Jewish Community Relations Council/American Jewish Committee

