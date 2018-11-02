(CBS Detroit) — Michigan’s John James just got a big boost for Senate, if you can see past the endorser’s flub. Rudy Giuliani, best known as President Donald Trump’s lawyer and the former mayor of New York City, took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to endorse Republican Senate candidate James.

Don James is running for Senate in Michigan. He is a combat veteran, a successful business man and believes in lower taxes, more jobs, effective health care and safety and security. He’s the future of our party. Let’s make that future now.. Vote for Don James. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 2, 2018

There was just one problem. He called him “Don.” Not once, but twice.

“Don James is running for Senate in Michigan,” Giuliani tweeted. “He is a combat veteran, a successful business man and believes in lower taxes, more jobs, effective health care and safety and security. He’s the future of our party. Let’s make that future now.. Vote for Don James.”

Many were quick to point out there’s no “Don James” on Michigan’s ballot. But most people had fun with the exchange. Some commenters immediately jumped in and endorsed not just Don James or John James but Rick James and Ron James.

