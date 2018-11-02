Here are the top stories for the week of October 29, 2018, that you may have missed on CBSDetroit.com.

Inside Look At Aretha Franklin’s Bloomfield Township Home Up For Sale: Filled with history, elegance and charm the Queen of Soul’s Bloomfield Township Mansion is up for sale. The home is located in the heart of Bloomfield Township at a reasonable price tag.

Man Wearing Trump T-Shirt Mistakenly Turned Away From Voting: Early voting is underway in several states for next week’s midterm election, but a man in New Mexico says he was turned away at the polls because of the shirt he wore.

Parents Upset After Children Come Home With Bald Spots From Drug Test: Several parents in a Kansas town are upset after “too much hair was taken” from their children’s heads during a random drug test at school.

Felony Charges For Man Who Cut Dog’s Leg Off With Garden Shears: A Hamtramck man is now facing charges after he reportedly used a steak knife and garden shears to amputate his dog’s leg at home last spring. Charles Wofford was arrested this week and charged with with one felony count of torturing an animal and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to one animal, the Michigan Humane Society announced Tuesday.

Private Michigan Island Up For Auction: Have you ever dreamed of owning your own private island? Now may be your chance.