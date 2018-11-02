  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, Self driving, Uber

DETROIT (AP) — Uber wants to restart testing autonomous vehicles on public roads nearly eight months after one of its SUVs hit and killed an Arizona pedestrian.

The company has filed an application with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to test in Pittsburgh. It also issued a lengthy safety report pledging to put two human backup drivers in each vehicle and take a raft of other safety precautions.

Uber officials acknowledge they have a long way to go to regain public trust after the March 18 crash in Tempe, Arizona, that killed a woman as she crossed a darkened road outside the lines of a crosswalk.

Police said Uber’s backup driver in the autonomous Volvo SUV was streaming the television show “The Voice” on her phone and looking down before the crash.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s