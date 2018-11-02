  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP) – Wayne State University athletes will be helping to make and distribute lunches in Detroit for those in need.

The students are set to participate in the annual #Lunchbag event on Friday. The program began in 2015 in conjunction with Hartford Memorial Baptist Church’s “Feed the Hungry” program.

School officials say roughly 5,500 lunches have been distributed by the athletes in past years at the Neighborhood Service Organization, Coalition on Temporary Shelter and Rosa Parks Transit Center.

