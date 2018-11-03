If you’re looking for an international escape but want to keep your passport at home, consider planning a vacation to Miami. The worldly city is located on Florida’s southeastern tip. Its Cuban influence is reflected in the cafes and cigar shops that line Calle Ocho in Little Havana.

On barrier islands across the turquoise waters of Biscayne Bay is Miami Beach, home to South Beach. This glitzy neighborhood is famed for its colorful art deco buildings, white sand, surfside hotels and trendsetting nightclubs. Glamour aside, the city has plenty of quality restaurants, bars and attractions to appease any budget traveler.

Whether you’re trying to get away ASAP or you’re looking to plan ahead based on the cheapest fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Detroit and Miami, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.

We’ve also included top-rated hotels, restaurants, and attractions in Miami, to get you excited about your next excursion.

Flights



Currently, the cheapest flights between Detroit and Miami are if you leave on November 13 and return from Florida on November 15. American Airlines currently has roundtrip tickets for $101.

American Airlines also has tickets at that price point in January. If you fly out of Detroit on January 14 and return from Miami on January 17, American Airlines can get you there and back for $101 roundtrip.

Hotels



Regarding where to stay, here are some of Miami’s top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.

The Fontainebleau Miami Beach (4441 Collins Ave.)

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER



If you’re looking to treat yourself, consider The Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $399.

The Fontainebleau Miami Beach overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and stands three miles from South Beach and the Lincoln Road shops.

The Mandarin Oriental, Miami (500 Brickell Key Drive)



PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

There’s also the 4.9-star rated The Mandarin Oriental, Miami, which has rooms for $299/night.

Restaurants



If you’re looking to snag a bite at one of Miami’s many quality eateries, here are two popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner’s listings that will help keep you satiated.

Joe’s Stone Crab (11 Washington Ave.)

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

One of Miami’s most popular restaurants is Joe’s Stone Crab, which has an average of 4.6 stars out of 87 reviews on Skyscanner.

“Joe’s was truly incredible,” visitor Shane wrote. “We’ve lived in Miami for two years and always felt Joe’s was a place for tourists, but it’s so much more than that.”

Versailles Cuban Restaurant (3501 SW Eighth St.)

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER



Another popular dining destination is Versailles Cuban Restaurant, with 4.4 stars from 94 reviews.

Attractions



To round out your trip, Miami offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner’s descriptions and reviews.

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens (3251 S. Miami Ave.)

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER



First up is Vizcaya Museum and Gardens.

Visit Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, the villa that Queen Elizabeth and Pope John Paul II visited. You can take walks through the gardens, spend some time at the waterfalls and fountains, and take pictures at the reflecting pools.

“Well worth a half-day visit,” visitor Shane wrote. “The gardens are lovely and good fun for kids to run around and get lost.”

Design District (120 NE 40th St.)

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

Then, there’s Design District.

“Explore Miami’s burgeoning arts scene on this guided, four-hour tour,” visitor Arcelia wrote. “See everything from photography and sculpture to graffiti and street art. You’ll also learn about Miami’s arts culture and history from an expert art curator guide.

The American Airlines Arena (601 Biscayne Blvd.)

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

Finally, consider checking out The American Airlines Arena.

Since its spectacular grand opening on December 31, 1999, The American Airlines Arena has become one of the nation’s premier facilities in sports and entertainment.

