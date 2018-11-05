  • CBS 62 Live Video

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP)Beaumont Health and Universal Health Services are planning a new $40 million mental health hospital in suburban Detroit that’s designed to improve care in Michigan.

The project was announced Monday as part of a joint venture between the health care system and Pennsylvania-based Universal Health Services that will double Beaumont’s current capacity for inpatient mental health care. Plans also include enhanced and expanded day programs and outpatient care.

Universal Health Services will be the majority owner of the joint venture and will oversee the day-to-day operations and management of the mental health facility.

Construction will begin in early 2019 on the 150-bed hospital, which will be located across the street from Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn. The new facility is expected to open in 2021.

