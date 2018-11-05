MICHIGAN — Tomorrow is Election Day and Michiganders will make crucial decisions for the state, including electing the next governor and voting on three proposals.

Patch has got you covered for the prep work before you head to the polls. From missed debates to helpful links in advance, here’s your resource guide to navigating the 2018 election.

Here are 5 things to know before you head to the polls tomorrow.

When to vote

Polls are open in Michigan from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those are the hours in every election in Michigan. You do not need an ID to vote.

Where to vote and what to expect

Key Races you’ll see on the ballot include:

Governor’s race:

Gretchen Whitmer (Democrat)

Bill Schuette (Republican)

Keith Butkovich (Natural Law)

Bill Gelineau (Libertarian)

Jennifer Kurland (Green)

Todd Schleiger (Constitution)

U.S. Senate race:

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (Democrat, incumbent)

John James (Republican)

George Huffman (Constitution)

Marcia Squier (Green)

John Wilhelm (Natural Law)

Michigan Attorney General:

Dana Nessel (Democrat)

Tom Leonard (Republican)

Lisa Gioia (Libertarian)

Gerald Van Sickle (U.S. Taxpayers)

Chris Graveline (Independent)

Michigan Secretary of State:

Jocelyn Benson (Democrat)

Mary Lang (Republican)

Gregory Stempfle (Libertarian)

Robert Gale (U.S. Taxpayers)

Michigan Supreme Court:

Samuel Bagenstos

Megan Cavanagh

Elizabeth Clement (Incumbent)

Doug Dern

Kerry Morgan

Kurtis Wilder (Incumbent)

Click here to view the rest of the races.