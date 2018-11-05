U.S. News & World Report has ranked six Michigan universities among the best on Earth. The 5th annual rankings were released on Tuesday and compared 1,250 schools across 75 countries. The United States dominated the list with 227 schools making the list.

The University of Michigan Ann Arbor was ranked the best college in Michigan with an overall ranking of No. 18. Here’s the complete breakdown for our state:

University of Michigan

Ranking: No. 18

Ranking: No. 90

Ranking: No. 302

Ranking: No. 734

Ranking: No. 1028

Ranking: No. 1084

The United States boasted four of the top five spots in the global rankings — Harvard University, as you might have guessed, ranked No. 1 — and eight of the top 10. Massachusetts was home to the top two in the world while California boasted three of the top six universities.

Across the 22 subject rankings, which evaluate the humanities, applied sciences, mathematics and more, Harvard ranked No. 1 in 10 subjects — more than any other school, the news outlet said.

