DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – The Arab American National Museum is launching an exhibition on themes of displacement and survival as it honors its annual book award winners.

The museum in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn holds the event Friday evening. It includes a gallery stroll through the exhibit entitled “The Far Shore: Navigating Homelands,” readings by poets featured in the exhibit and a presentation of the 2018 Arab American Book Awards.

Museum officials say the exhibit features five visual artists and five poets who are Arab immigrants or descendants of immigrants.

The exhibit, which features paintings, textiles and photography responding to poetry, runs through April 7.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students and $10 for museum members.

