ROYAL OAK — The Detroit Zoo will light up the night this holiday season with Wild Lights, its annual light display presented by Strategic Staffing Solutions.

More than five million twinkling LED lights will brighten the evening sky and illuminate buildings, trees and 265 sculptures – more than 220 of which are animals – throughout the front half of the Zoo.

Now in its sixth year, Wild Lights will be held Nov. 17-18, 23-25 and 30 and Dec. 1-2, 7-9, 14-16, 20-23 and 26-31, 2018. Tickets are $11-$17 in advance – based on the hour and day – and $17 at the gate for guests ages 2 and older (children under 2 are admitted free); parking is $8. Timed-entry tickets can be purchased online or at the admission gate. A limited number of tickets are also available at all Michigan Kroger stores.

Wild Lights guests can take in the lights and sights while enjoying holiday entertainment and activities, including ice carving and choral performances on select nights. The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, highlighting some of the world’s most spectacular photography, is included with admission.

“The Polar Express 4-D Experience” will be showing at the Wild Adventure Zone’s 4-D Theater for $5 with admission. A Polar Package is available for $16-$22 that includes admission to Wild Lights and “The Polar Express”.

