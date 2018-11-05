|Detroit
|0
|6
|0
|3—
|9
|Minnesota
|7
|10
|0
|7—24
|First Quarter
Min_Murray 1 run (Bailey kick), 9:53.
Second Quarter
Det_FG Prater 35, 13:16.
Det_FG Prater 35, 4:45.
Min_Thielen 2 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 3:20.
Min_FG Bailey 39, :04.
Fourth Quarter
Min_Hunter 32 fumble return (Bailey kick), 6:57.
Det_FG Prater 37, 1:11.
A_66,825.
|DetMinFirst downs
|18
|17
|Total Net Yards
|209
|283
|Rushes-yards
|24-66
|23-128
|Passing
|143
|155
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-24
|Kickoff Returns
|3-58
|1-15
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-21
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-36-0
|18-22-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|10-56
|1-9
|Punts
|5-44.4
|4-40.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-66
|3-15
|Time of Possession
|36:45
|23:15
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, K.Johnson 12-37, Golladay 1-8, Blount 5-8, T.Wilson 1-7, Stafford 5-6. Minnesota, Cook 10-89, Murray 10-31, Thielen 1-5, Cousins 2-3.
PASSING_Detroit, Stafford 25-36-0-199. Minnesota, Cousins 18-22-1-164.
RECEIVING_Detroit, Riddick 7-36, M.Jones 6-66, Golladay 3-46, K.Johnson 3-7, Willson 2-17, T.Jones 2-13, Roberts 1-12, Blount 1-2. Minnesota, Thielen 4-22, Cook 4-20, Beebe 3-21, Treadwell 2-37, Rudolph 2-28, Al.Robinson 2-20, Murray 1-16.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
