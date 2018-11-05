  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:detroit, Holiday 2018

DETROIT (AP) – A 60-foot-tall Norway spruce is coming to downtown Detroit to help kick off the Christmas holiday period.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership says the tree is expected to arrive Monday at Campus Martius Park. An event will be held from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Lineups for the annual tree lighting at Campus Martius Park and Light Up Beacon Park also will be announced. The lighting ceremonies will be held at later dates.

Students from 15 Detroit schools also have been selected to decorate and hang ornaments from a specialty tree that will be displayed at Campus Martius.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s