  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, Local

SHELBY TOWNSHIP (AP) — Authorities say a police officer is on administrative leave after fatally shooting a man during an investigation into a stolen vehicle in suburban Detroit.

The shooting happened early Saturday in Macomb County’s Shelby Township. Police say the man was in the vehicle at an apartment complex and refused to comply with officers’ commands. A police statement says he told officers he was armed and one of the officers fired to “to stop his aggressive action.”

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name wasn’t immediately released. Police planned to release additional information Monday.

The Macomb County sheriff’s office is investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s