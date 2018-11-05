  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:St. Clair Shores

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say officers shot and killed a man who fatally shot a police dog near a banquet hall in suburban Detroit.

St. Clair Shores police responded Sunday night to a report of a man with a rifle outside of Lakeland Manor, where a gathering with about 70 people was taking place.

Police say the man allegedly ignored officers’ instructions and fled. K-9 officer Axe was sent to track the man and police say the man shot the dog with a handgun. Police say officers then fired, striking the man. The man and the police dog were taken for treatment and later pronounced dead.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Axe had been with the police department since 2016. The Macomb County sheriff’s office is investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s