METRO DETROIT — It’s official, snow is in the forecast so you may be seeing flurries as early as this week. Expect possible overnight showers on Thursday and then again on the weekend, according to the National Weather Service and local meteorologists.

Expect it to be a wet week and by Thursday, a cold stretch will begin, giving way to snow showers. If temperatures don’t drop that low, we could just see rain showers, forecasters say.

Here’s a look at your weekly weather forecast:

Monday

A slight chance of showers before 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 52. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday night

Showers, mainly after 10pm. Temperature rising to around 52 by 5am. East southeast wind 6 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday

Showers, mainly before 7am. Temperature rising to near 54 by 8am, then falling to around 46 during the remainder of the day. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph becoming southwest 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 45. West southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

