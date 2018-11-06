Chicago Blackhawks fire coach Joel Quenneville.

Happy National Nachos Day!November 6th is the day to celebrate that hot, messy, and delicious meal of chips and cheese that we call nachos.

Governor's Race Tests GOP's Recent Dominance In MichiganMichigan will have a new governor come January, and whether it's Republican Bill Schuette or Democrat Gretchen Whitmer will signal if a state that Donald Trump won by the slimmest of margins will continue its move to the right or will change course.

Stabenow, James Face Off In Michigan's US Senate RaceDemocratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan is seeking a fourth term on Tuesday and is hoping to stave off political newcomer John James and to prevent a surprise breakthrough in a state where Republican senators have been a rarity.

Michigan Voters Consider Colorado-Style Recreational Marijuana BillVoters in Michigan and North Dakota will decide Tuesday whether to legalize recreational marijuana, which would make them the first states in the Midwest to do so and would put conservative neighboring states on notice.

The Latest: Polls Open, Women Could Shake Up PoliticsPolls are now open in most of Michigan where Democrats are trying to crack the Republican Party's hold on most statewide offices and congressional seats by fielding a slate of female candidates.

Schuette & Whitmer Crisscross Michigan To Make Final PeaIn Final Campaign StopsRepublican Bill Schuette and Democrat Gretchen Whitmer crisscrossed Michigan on Monday, making their closing appeals and firing up their get-out-the-vote organizers on the eve of the election for governor.