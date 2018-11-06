DETROIT (AP) – Utility crews in Michigan are working to keep polling places running as high winds bring scattered power outages to the state.

DTE Energy spokeswoman RoNeisha Mullen says six polling places in southeastern Michigan lost electrical service Tuesday morning, but power was restored on average within 45 minutes.

She says affected polling places were mostly in suburban Detroit, including three in Highland Township, one in Canton Township and one in Grosse Pointe Park. She says a precinct in Ypsilanti also was affected.

Mullen says just over 5,000 homes and businesses were without power Tuesday morning. The potential for power outages had been expected and Detroit-based DTE said Monday that it mobilized employees to ensure polling places get quick attention.

Mullen says DTE also is in touch with city and county clerks.

