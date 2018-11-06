Detroit (CBS Local) – Free cookies, fries and alcohol — plus other deals and discounts on Election Day.
If you vote, you’ll eat well in Michigan. You can also get a free ride to and from the polls.
Here are the offers at national chains:
7-Eleven: A free cup of coffee on Election Day through the 7-Eleven mobile app.
Anthology: A free cup of coffee with your sticker.
Biggby Coffee: Not free, but if you show your sticker you get a tall drink for $.99.
Blaze Pizza: Free delivery for any order placed with the Blaze Pizza app on Tuesday.
Brooklyn Street Local: Free vegan cupcakes, just show your sticker.
Henry Ford Museum: Celebrate today by visiting the museum, you don’t have to show your sticker.
Jersey Mike’s: $2 off any regular sub through 11/6
Lyft: Get 50 percent off or up to $5 off rides across the country. Use the code “VOTEMD2018.”
Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Free cookie, just ask for one.
Shake Shack: Get free fries with any purchase Tuesday. Either show an “I Voted” sticker or redeem with the code “ivoted” in the chain’s app.
Uber: You can get $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day. Enter the code “VOTE2018.”
