Detroit (CBS Local) – Free cookies, fries and alcohol — plus other deals and discounts on Election Day.

If you vote, you’ll eat well in Michigan. You can also get a free ride to and from the polls.

Here are the offers at national chains:

7-Eleven: A free cup of coffee on Election Day through the 7-Eleven mobile app.

Anthology: A free cup of coffee with your sticker.

Biggby Coffee: Not free, but if you show your sticker you get a tall drink for $.99.

Blaze Pizza: Free delivery for any order placed with the Blaze Pizza app on Tuesday.

Brooklyn Street Local: Free vegan cupcakes, just show your sticker.

Henry Ford Museum: Celebrate today by visiting the museum, you don’t have to show your sticker.

Admission to Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation is free Tuesday, Nov. 6: https://t.co/FGzxqzdwGz. — The Henry Ford (@thehenryford) November 5, 2018

Jersey Mike’s: $2 off any regular sub through 11/6

Lyft: Get 50 percent off or up to $5 off rides across the country. Use the code “VOTEMD2018.”

November 6, all Lyft rides to the polls are 50% off. Let’s get your voice heard. Get your promo code: https://t.co/jncLkkl8yn #TheRidetoVote pic.twitter.com/uc4z71ujiQ — Lyft (@lyft) November 5, 2018

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Free cookie, just ask for one.

valid 11/6-7 with any entree. no requirement to vote, just ask and we’ll give you a free cookie. but seriously, you should vote. — Potbelly (@Potbelly) November 3, 2018

Shake Shack: Get free fries with any purchase Tuesday. Either show an “I Voted” sticker or redeem with the code “ivoted” in the chain’s app.

Uber: You can get $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day. Enter the code “VOTE2018.”

Your vote is what drives democracy forward. Learn where your local polling place is and get there with a discounted ride: https://t.co/A0l641s5IE pic.twitter.com/7K1h7hWQKg — Uber (@Uber) November 5, 2018

