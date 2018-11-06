DETROIT (AP) – Rep. Jack Bergman has been re-elected to the House, defeating fellow retired Marine Corps officer Democrat Matthew Morgan in their northern Michigan race.

Bergman won a second House term by dispatching Morgan in Tuesday’s 1st District race. The mostly rural district covers all of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and a good chunk of the northern Lower Peninsula.

Bergman is a retired Marine Corps lieutenant general and businessman who touted his lack of political experience when he first ran in 2016.

The region had been in Democratic hands for about two decades until the tea party rise and Republican-led redistricting after the 2010 election. Michigan Democrats saw it as a longshot for the party to flip.

Morgan got on the ballot following a successful write-in campaign in the August primary.

