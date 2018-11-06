DETROIT (AP) – Michigan voters have passed a constitutional amendment that will entrust the job of drawing the state’s voting districts to an independent commission rather than the Legislature and governor.

The ballot measure that passed Tuesday could alter the balance of power in a state Republicans have controlled since 2010.

The measure’s proponents say it will stop partisan gerrymandering, in which the party in power draws electoral maps to maintain or improve its position. Instead, it will entrust the once-a-decade process to a commission of citizens that will include four Democrats, four Republicans and five members who aren’t affiliated with either party.

Opponents say the measure will take power away from those elected to represent the people and give it to an unelected panel.

An Associated Press statistical analysis of the 2016 election results found that Michigan’s state House districts had one of the largest Republican tilts in the nation, trailing only South Dakota’s.

