MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) – Police are investigating allegations that some western Michigan high school students ate edible marijuana during a trip to Detroit for a marching band competition.

WZZM-TV and MLive.com report Tuesday that letters to the community and staff at Orchard View High School in Muskegon said the band director and principal learned that a “small number” of students had eaten edible marijuana.

The district’s superintendent said the marijuana may have been provided to an Orchard View student by a student teacher before Saturday’s competition at Ford Field in Detroit. The student teacher has been removed from her position.

Officials also learned that other students had used vaping devices on the trip.

