  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:offbeat, Pringles, Thanksgiving

BATTLE CREEK (AP) — Those who crave the tastes of Thanksgiving no longer have to wait for the meal to be cooked.

Pringles is selling chips that taste like turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie.

The limited-edition chips are not available in stores. The three-pack stackable mini cans go on sale Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. EST online at the kellogsstore.com. They cost $14.99.

The snack brand produced eight Thanksgiving flavors last year that came in a TV dinner-style tray. Those flavors included mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and cranberry sauce-flavored chips.

In a statement, senior vice president of marketing Yuvraj Arora says it was “so exciting to see Pringles fans’ positive reactions” when it launched the Thanksgiving dinner last year.

Supplies are limited.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s