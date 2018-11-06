DETROIT (AP) – A Muslim woman from Detroit has won the congressional seat long held by Democratic Rep. John Conyers, who stepped down amid sexual harassment claims by former staffers.

Democrat Rashida Tlaib was elected to represent Michigan’s 13th House District on Tuesday, defeating three other candidates, including a write-in campaign by Detroit’s City Council president, Brenda Jones.

No Republicans were on the ballot in the heavily Democratic district, which represents parts of Detroit and some suburbs.

The 42-year-old Tlaib is a Palestinian-American. Ilhan Omar, a Somali-American Democrat who ran for the House in Minnesota, will join Tlaib in Congress. They are the first Muslim women elected to Congress.

Democratic Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison was the first Muslim elected to Congress. He was running Tuesday to be Minnesota attorney general.

