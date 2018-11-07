LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Incumbent Andrea Fischer Newman has conceded in a close University of Michigan Regent race.

Newman thanked voters Wednesday via a social media post for 24 years on the board. She first was elected in 1994.

Michigan’s Secretary of State Elections website showed Fischer and fellow incumbent Republican Andrew Richner holding slim leads Wednesday afternoon over Democrats Jordan Acker and Paul Brown with votes uncounted from one final precinct.

Five Democrats currently sit on the eight-member board at the Ann Arbor school.

Democrats Brianna Scott and Kelly Tebay also appear to have won the two open seats on Michigan State University’s eight-member trustee board. Votes from one precinct also remain uncounted. Michigan State University’s board currently has four Democrats and four Republicans.

