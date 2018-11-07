LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan Supreme Court Justice Kurtis Wilder has acknowledged defeat and congratulated challenger Megan Cavanagh.

Wilder called Cavanagh to congratulate her Wednesday. There were six candidates seeking two seats on the Supreme Court.

With 95 percent of ballots counted, Justice Elizabeth Clement was in first place. Cavanagh, a lawyer in private practice, was ahead of Wilder for the second spot.

Cavanagh’s father, Michael Cavanagh, was a Supreme Court justice until retiring in 2015. She says they both “teared up” when they realized that she had won.

Gov. Rick Snyder appointed Wilder to a court vacancy in 2017. Wilder says he’s disappointed but “accepts the will of the voters.” Justices nominated by the Republican Party will now hold a 4-3 majority on the court.

