SOUTHFIELD (CBS Detroit) – Elections can be stressful for everyone, whether your candidate won or lost. Why not take some time today to deal with all of that unwanted stress on Stress Awareness Day.

According to Livescience.com, “Stress takes its toll on your body, stress causes deterioration in everything from your gums to your heart and can make you more susceptible to illnesses ranging from the common cold to cancer. That’s why the International Stress Management Association came up with a day to focus on helping employers and employees deal with stress and start living a healthier life.

Ways to Deal With Stress

Take time today and look at what are the most significant stressors in your life. Try removing at least one stressor from your life. Take a personal day, if you feel down, why not take a day and let yourself relax and reset. Take care of your body. Change your frame of mind, be more positive. Cut out negative people in your life. Avoid Caffeine, alcohol, and nicotine. Get more sleep. Try to be more active; physical exercise can provide considerable benefits to a stress-free life. Manage your time!

Stress is a killer, take time today to live a happier, healthier life.