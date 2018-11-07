  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP) – The primary opposition group to Michigan’s ballot initiative on whether to legalize recreational marijuana has conceded defeat.

Healthy and Productive Michigan said in a statement Tuesday night that “our side lost” the measure that if approved will make the state the first in the Midwest to legalize its sale and use. The group adds “the level of responsibility … now rests on the shoulders of those who have voted Yes.”

Opponents say legalizing marijuana would lead to increased use by children, drug abuse and car crashes. Supporters say it will raise roughly $130 million in additional tax revenue each year that will go toward road repairs, schools and local governments.

The Associated Press has not called the race.

