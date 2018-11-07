  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:Election 2018, Michigan

LANSING (AP) — Voter turnout for Michigan’s midterm election was the highest in 56 years.

More than 4 million people cast ballots, with 4 percent of precincts still untallied as of Wednesday morning, according to unofficial results. That is at least 52 percent of the voting-age population — the most since 1962.

The high turnout led to a strong night for Democrats, who were on track to win all three statewide offices for the first time in 32 years and flipped two Republican-held congressional seats.

Election Results:

