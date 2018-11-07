LANSING (AP) — Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer says her initial legislative priorities will include cleaning up drinking water and fixing the roads.

In addition, the Detroit News reports that Whitmer will pursue executive action or legislation to free inmates and expunge criminal records for those convicted of marijuana crimes. Crimes, that will be legal once the new recreational marijuana bill is passed.

“I think that the people of Michigan have said that for conduct that would now be legal, no one should bear a lifelong record for that conduct,” Whitmer said in her first press conference since winning election over Republican Bill Schuette on Tuesday night.

Voters approved Proposal 1 to legalize adult marijuana possession and set up a system to license businesses.

Whitmer also says working on infrastructure “is at the top of the list.”

She campaigned on a pledge to “fix the damn roads” and says too many Michigan communities are grappling with contamination from old chemicals — not to mention infrastructure issues exposed by Flint’s water crisis.

Whitmer, a former legislative leader, will be proposing her initiatives to a Republican-led Legislature. She says the Legislature is a co-equal branch of government and she will work very hard to build relationships with lawmakers and forge bipartisan deals.

