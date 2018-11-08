If you’re a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there’s plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Detroit this week, from holiday card making to a photography workshop.

Holiday Card Jam

Get into the holiday spirit by printing up holiday cards to give to loved ones. There will be a DJ spinning tunes during the event and refreshments. Entry tickets include five print-your-own holiday cards with envelopes and two drink tickets. A patron ticket includes five print-your-own cards with envelopes, a Signal Return T-shirt, a Signal Return individual membership (10 percent off all purchases) and four drink tickets.

When: Friday, Nov. 9, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Signal Return, 1345 Division St., #102.

Price: $25; $60 patron

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

’Well-Intentioned White People’ by Rachel Lynett

Check out the play “Well-Intentioned White People” at Matrix Theatre Company. The play will show how some people deal with discrimination through the story of a university professor trying to cope and move on after experiencing a racial attack.

When: Nov. 9-Dec. 2, 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m. on Sunday

Where: Matrix Theatre Company, 2730 Bagley St.

Price: $17 students with ID, seniors 65 and over and active military and veterans; $22 adults

Click here for more details. Get your tickets here.

Digital photography workshop

Learn what goes into capturing an image in a workshop at Digital Photo Academy. The three-hour Composition in the Field class will teach attendees technical aspects of the camera that include shutter speed, aperture and ISO and provide techniques for taking pictures while out in the field. Field locations will rotate, ranging from wildlife to architecture subjects.

Where: Digital Photo Academy, 1 Hart Plaza, Downtown

Price: $49 for one person (51 percent off regular price); $89 for two people (55 percent off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

