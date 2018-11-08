  • CBS 62 Live Video

The Minnesota Vikings have claimed running back Ameer Abdullah off waivers from the Detroit Lions.

The Vikings announced the move Wednesday.

Abdullah was drafted by the Lions in the second round in 2015, but they weren’t using him much this year. He has 1,251 yards rushing along with 57 receptions in his career.]

GREEN BAY, WI – NOVEMBER 06: Ameer Abdullah #21 of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 6, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Vikings also waived rookie running back Roc Thomas.

Minnesota is off this week. The Vikings return to action Nov. 18 at Chicago.

