Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Ninety-seven year old Retired Army Staff Sgt. William C. Brown, a World War II veteran, joined Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain on MICHIGAN MATTERS and talked about his time serving our nation.

Brown, who lives in Metro Detroit, talked about his journey crisscrossing the globe. He also had his water canteen which he used decades earlier and had etched the names of locations he was stationed at with a pen knife.

Also appearing on the show was Tara Consolino, MSW, LMSW and Director of Substance Use Disorder, Suicide Prevention & Outpatient Social Work Services at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit, and Shelly Rood, founder, Missilia and a Retired Captain, U.S. Army Reserves.

Rood talks about her efforts to help female veterans while Consolino discusses programs to help veterans including suicide prevention which remain a problem for many veterans.

Then the roundtable of Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, Mark Hackel, Macomb County Executive and L. Brooks Patterson, Oakland County Executive, appear with Cain to talk about results of Tuesday’s election.

Ilitch and Patterson exchange strong words over the exchange between Donald Trump and a CNN reporter after the election. The White House revoked that reporter’s White House credentials after.

The roundtable talked about the Blue Wave which took hold in Michigan’s elections as Democrats won top races and the impact of Proposal 1 which allows for legalizing recreational marijuana – making Michigan the 10th state to do so.

And the group shared thoughts about 2020 and the race for the White House with Michigan – a critical swing state – playing a role.

