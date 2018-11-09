  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:Election 2018, Michigan Matters, veterans day, William C. Brown, WWII

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Ninety-seven year old Retired Army Staff Sgt. William C. Brown, a World War II veteran, joined Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain on MICHIGAN MATTERS and talked about his time serving our nation.

william brown Michigan Matters: A Celebration of Veterans Day, Wrap Up Election 2018

Former Army Staff Sgt. and WWII Veteran, William C. Brown (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CBS 62 Writer/Producer)

Brown, who lives in Metro Detroit, talked about his journey crisscrossing the globe. He also had his water canteen which he used decades earlier and had etched the names of locations he was stationed at with a pen knife.

william c brown 2 Michigan Matters: A Celebration of Veterans Day, Wrap Up Election 2018

Army Staff Sgt. William C. “Bud” Brown, France 1945

Also appearing on the show was Tara Consolino, MSW, LMSW and Director of Substance Use Disorder, Suicide Prevention & Outpatient Social Work Services at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit, and Shelly Rood, founder, Missilia and a Retired Captain, U.S. Army Reserves.

tara shelly and carol Michigan Matters: A Celebration of Veterans Day, Wrap Up Election 2018

Tara Consolino, Director of Suicide Prevention and Outpatient Social Work for John D. Dingell VA Medical Center, and Former U.S. Army Reserves Captain Shelly Williams, Founder of Missilia, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CBS 62 Writer/Producer)

Rood talks about her efforts to help female veterans while Consolino discusses programs to help veterans including suicide prevention which remain a problem for many veterans.

Then the roundtable of Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, Mark Hackel, Macomb County Executive and L. Brooks Patterson, Oakland County Executive, appear with Cain to talk about results of Tuesday’s election.

roundtable1 Michigan Matters: A Celebration of Veterans Day, Wrap Up Election 2018

Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CBS 52 Writer/Producer)

Ilitch and Patterson exchange strong words over the exchange between Donald Trump and a CNN reporter after the election. The White House revoked that reporter’s White House credentials after.

The roundtable talked about the Blue Wave which took hold in Michigan’s elections as Democrats won top races and the impact of Proposal 1 which allows for legalizing recreational marijuana – making Michigan the 10th state to do so.

And the group shared thoughts about 2020 and the race for the White House with Michigan – a critical swing state – playing a role.

