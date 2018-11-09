DETROIT — Residents are living in fear in a neighborhood on Detroit’s West Side after yet another unexplained shooting at an occupied house, police said. It marks the seventh shooting within a couple blocks, all which have happened since July.

Five of the shootings have occurred in the 2900 block of Clairmount, while the others happened on Pingree and Taylor streets, police said. Officials identified the homeowner as an 84-year-old woman who now has bullet holes through her living room, bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and in areas as obscure as her stamp collection now, according to there report.

Click here to continue.