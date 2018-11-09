Filed Under:2018, Local, Michigan, talker

DEXTER (AP) — Officials say a school bus driver intentionally drove over an injured deer to end its suffering while some students watched.

The Dexter school district in Washtenaw County reported the incident to families Friday. The district says the driver’s actions in front of children was “absolutely not a course of action we condone,” even if the driver was acting out of compassion for a seriously wounded deer.

The school district calls it a “very human mistake.”

The deer apparently had been hit by a vehicle before entering a student drop-off zone. The school maintenance staff got rid of the dead deer.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

