It may only be November, but anything goes with Mother Nature in Michigan! Check out some of our favorite snaps of the first snow to hit our lovely southeast corner of the Mitten!

New to “Seen in Detroit”? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!

Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!

Time Out !!!!

Icy snow in Detroit! View out my window!

snow day 🐾❄️

#lovemyhome #firstsnow #vintagehouse #laboroflove

First snow ❄️ bring it on 🙌🏼

Only in Michigan : Fall and Winter happen in 1 day

