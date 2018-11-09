Here are the top stories for the week of November 5, 2018, that you may have missed on CBSDetroit.com.

How Pod Planes Could Change Travel Forever: Hypersonics, electric propulsion, triple deckers — think you’ve seen everything when it comes to new aircraft concepts? Well just hold on a second, here comes the pod plane.

Michigan Approves Recreational Marijuana, What It Means: Marijuana is already legal in Michigan for medicinal use, as a result of a 2008 ballot proposal that passed with 63 percent support. However, now it will become the first state in the Midwest to allow it for recreational purposes.

What Gretchen Whitmer Promises To Accomplish As Michigan’s Next Governor: Democrat Gretchen Whitmer has been elected as Michigan’s 49th governor after she defeated Republican contender and current attorney general Bill Schuette in Tuesday’s general election.

Must-Watch Videos Of The Week: Stunning shots from space, an engagement stunt double and a military aircraft dust-up. These are the videos you don’t want to miss this week.

Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Niece Confirmed As One Of The Victims In Mass Shooting: “The Real” co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley are mourning the loss of their niece after learning she was among the 12 people killed in a California mass shooting late Wednesday.