DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers claimed reliever Jose Fernandez and infielder Brandon Dixon off waivers.

The team announced the moves Friday.

MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 24: Jose Fernandez #16 (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 24: Jose Fernandez #16 (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old Fernandez made his major league debut this year with Toronto, posting a 6.10 ERA in 13 relief appearances. He is 11-9 with a 3.55 ERA in 195 minor league appearances.

CINCINNATI, OH – AUGUST 18: Brandon Dixon (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, OH – AUGUST 18: Brandon Dixon (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old Dixon made his big league debut with Cincinnati, hitting .178 this year in 74 games. He hit .346 in 49 games with Triple-A Louisville

