PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new study has found spending too much time on social media sites can make you depressed.

The study conducted by psychologists at the University of Pennsylvania looked at the social media behaviors of 143 undergraduate students at the university. They tested their mood and sense of well-being while using Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

Half of the participants used social media sites as normal, while the other half were restricted to 10 minutes per day for each of the three sites.

The study found that those who cut down their social media use saw reductions in loneliness and depression.

Researchers say limiting social media use to approximately 30 minutes per day may lead to significant improvement in well-being.

