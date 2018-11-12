  • CBS 62 Live Video

PORT HURON

PORT HURON (AP) — A 53-year-old woman and her mother are dead in what Port Huron police are investigating as a possible homicide and suicide.

The daughter’s body was found about 1 p.m. Saturday by a family friend next to the body of her 79-year-old mother. Police say a handgun appears to have been used.

Port Huron is about 55 miles northeast of Detroit.

Police believe the older woman lived in Burtchville Township, northwest of Port Huron.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

