METRO DETROIT — The next snowfall will hit metro Detroit on Monday night, with up to two inches when we wake up Tuesday morning, according to forecasters.

The flurries will continue into Tuesday, leading to a sunny Wednesday and Thursday. Then, more snow Thursday night.

Take a look at your full forecast for the week:

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday Night

Snow showers likely, mainly after 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Tuesday

A chance of flurries. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

