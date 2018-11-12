  • CBS 62 Live Video

LANSING (AP) — The state’s Unemployment Insurance offices are adjusting their hours as part of an effort to better serve the public.

The Talent Investment Agency says office hours in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Lansing and Saginaw are being adjusted based upon feedback that earlier hours are more in demand.

Talent Investment Agency Director Wanda M. Stokes says in a statement that the changes will help offer “the best chance for benefit service and reemployment success.”

The new office hours of operation now will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. Details are posted online.

All other local offices are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

