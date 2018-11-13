  • CBS 62 Live Video

eastpoint, House Fire

EASTPOINTE (AP) — The mother of two boys who, along with another child, died in a Eastpointe house fire has been charged with child abuse.

The children were alone when fire struck the Eastpointe home in March. Amber Swain appeared in court last week on second-degree child abuse charges.

The fire victims included her sons, 8-year-old Zyahir Swain and 9-year-old Brendon Mahone. A cousin, 4-year-old Madison Adams, also died. The cause of the fire hasn’t been publicly disclosed, although officials have said they didn’t find working smoke detectors.

A message seeking comment has been left for Swain’s attorney. Eastpointe deputy police chief Eric Keiser says Swain has cooperated with investigators.

She returns to court on Nov. 20.

