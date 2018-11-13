  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:2018, Building Fire, River Rouge

RIVER ROUGE (AP) — A large commercial building fire lit up the night sky and sent heavy smoke billowing into the air in suburban Detroit.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which burned Tuesday morning in River Rouge.

Officials report the fire was at a business that manufactures and installs concrete products.

WWJ-AM reports firefighters from several area departments responded to help put out the blaze. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

