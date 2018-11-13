Eastpointe Mother Charged In Fire That Killed Her Two Sons And Another ChildThe mother of two boys who, along with another child, died in a Detroit-area house fire has been charged with child abuse.

Michigan Man Who Shot At Black Teen Gets 4 Years In Prison A white retired firefighter has been sentenced to at least four years in prison for shooting at a black teenager who came to his suburban Detroit home asking for directions to school.

Troy Man Suspected Of 'Bludgeoning' His Aunt To Death In Their BasementA 20-year-old Troy man was arrested Monday for reportedly killing his aunt by "bludgeoning her to death" in their basement.

Some Michigan Communities Say No To Marijuana Businesses Despite Proposal 1 VoteSome Michigan communities are already saying no to marijuana businesses after voters approved the use of the drug for people 21 and older.

Michigan Man To Be Sentenced For Shooting At Lost Black TeenA white retired firefighter is expected to be sentenced for shooting at a black teenager who came to his suburban Detroit home for directions.

Firefighters Battling Concrete Business Fire In River Rouge A large commercial building fire lit up the night sky and sent heavy smoke billowing into the air in suburban Detroit.